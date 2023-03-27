EUR/USD came under pressure into late week. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to recover if confidence among European bank bondholders is restored. “Fragile sentiments may weigh on EUR in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to recover if financial stress back to Europe proves to be short-lived – OCBC - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Minor support emerges at 1.0712 - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD: Gains back through 1.0785 to give a bit more lift – Scotiabank - March 27, 2023