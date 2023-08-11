The more successful they are at doing that the longer EUR/USD is likely to remain in the area of 1.10. Share: Feed news Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to remain around 1.10 if the Fed not fuel expectations of imminent rate cuts – Commerzbank - August 11, 2023
- NZD/USD extends its downside above the 0.6000 mark, US PPI is in the spotlight - August 11, 2023
- USD/INR to hold around 82.00 by Q3 and drift lower to 81.50 by year-end – Commerzbank - August 11, 2023