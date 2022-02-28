“We think that the EUR/USD could remain close to recent lows in the near-term.” Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to remain generally offered in the near-term – Crédit Agricole - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls side-lined amid persistent risk aversion - February 28, 2022
- US Dollar Technical Analysis: Volatility Rules, Clarity Lacking - February 28, 2022