Next week, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its policy meeting. According to ING analysts, the meeting will be uneventful, unlikely to shake the EUR/USD tight range. They see the pair with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to remain in a tight range – ING - January 18, 2020
- Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Range, EUR/JPY Wedge Ahead of ECB - January 18, 2020
- Multiexport signs USD 250 million credit, goes 100 percent renewable at plant - January 17, 2020