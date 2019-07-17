EUR/USD to remain more or less flat in Q3 – Barclays

EUR/USD to move towards 1.08 by Q2 2020 vs. 1.06 previous forecast. Expect the Fed to ease in the face of persistently low inflation, sizeable external risks and moderation of US growth. The intensity …
