EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to resume it’s decline? - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: the pair is consolidating above 1.1140 and the 50 hourly SMA. - July 26, 2019
- Gold Price Targets: Breakout Stalls XAU/USD Coils Below Resistance - July 26, 2019