EUR/USD was denied a move below 1.1300 overnight and enjoyed a small rebound in the Asian session. In the opinion of economists at ING, markets may continue to look at the dollar with favour in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to return to the 1.1200 November lows in the coming weeks – ING - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300 - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend - January 21, 2022