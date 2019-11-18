EUR/USD has established a trading range recently, between 1.0880 and 1.1170. However, while the euro has recently bounced off the midpoint of this trading range (approximately 1.1025), the interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD To Revisit 1.0880 As The Bearish Bias Remains - November 17, 2019
- EUR/USD: Euro breaches 1.10340, but a major challenge awaits at 1.10610 - November 17, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery could continue in the short-term - November 17, 2019