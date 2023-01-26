We expect first rate cuts for the Fed in H2/2023 (and more in 2024), but none for the ECB. This should weigh on the Dollar and boost EUR/USD .” “Lower energy prices also argue for higher EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to rise as Fed set to move away from its final interest rate level first – Commerzbank - January 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: A disappointing US GDP could open the door to 1.1000 - January 26, 2023
- Daily forex: Loonie dips on dovish Bank of Canada, EUR extends gains against USD - January 26, 2023