EUR/USD to see a minor bounce from the 1.1240/1.1180 support zone – Commerzbank

EUR/USD gathers upside traction and advances to 1.1230. The pair may find short-term support at the 1.1240/1.1180 zone, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports. “EUR/USD …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)