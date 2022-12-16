With QT coming in Europe (and remember, it was the cocktail of QE and negative rates that saw EUR/USD average 1.13 in the 5 years to 2019, down from 1.33 in the 5 years to 2014), the Euro has still got plenty of upward momentum.
