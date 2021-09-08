EUR/USD is easing back from the 1.1909 July high. However, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, still expects the pair to edge higher towards the 1.1990/1.2014 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to see another leg higher towards the 1.1990/1.2014 zone – Commerzbank - September 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Slips On Mixed Eurozone Data - September 8, 2021
- GBP/EUR Forecast: Pound Euro Exchange Rate Mixed On Rising UK House Prices - September 8, 2021