EUR/USD is seeing a key test of resistance at its March high and potential downtrend at 1.2113/18. A close above here can see next resistance at 1.2212, as economists at Credit Suisse note. “EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD to see strength extending to the 1.2243 February high – Credit Suisse
EUR/USD is seeing a key test of resistance at its March high and potential downtrend at 1.2113/18. A close above here can see next resistance at 1.2212, as economists at Credit Suisse note. “EUR/USD …