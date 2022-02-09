EUR/USD is expected to move downward to 1.10 this year and start to recover towards 1.15 next year and finally reach the 1.20 level by 2024, economists at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. “On …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls stay on the sidelines - February 9, 2022
- EUR/USD to sink towards 1.10 this year and head higher to 1.15 in 2023 – BofAML - February 9, 2022
- USD/JPY now looks to test 115.80 – UOB - February 9, 2022