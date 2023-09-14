Economists at MUFG Bank outline their thoughts on the likely impact of today’s ECB policy meeting on the Euro. If the ECB hikes rates today we expect EUR/USD to stage a short-lived rally up towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to stage a short-lived rally up towards 1.08 if the ECB hikes rates – MUFG - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Failure to reclaim 1.0820/1.0850 ould mean persistence in downtrend – SocGen - September 14, 2023
- ECB inaction and strong Retail Sales could send EUR/USD back through 1.07 – SocGen - September 14, 2023