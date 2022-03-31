The European Central Bank (ECB) has not made a clear commitment to combat inflation yet. Until then, the euro is set to remain under pressure, economists at Commerzbank report. The Fed will take …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to struggle as ECB hesitates to make a clear commitment to combat inflation – Commerzbank - March 31, 2022
- EUR/USD to tumble towards 1.05 as supply shock will last one year – ABN Amro - March 31, 2022
- EUR/USD: Pair Breaks Past Resistance - March 31, 2022