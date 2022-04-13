EUR/USD to suffer additional losses on a dip under 1.08 – Scotiabank

EUR/USD’s break under support in the mid-figure area yesterday has opened up losses to a re-test of the 1.08 figure. A drop below here would clear the way towards the mid-107s, then the 1.07 mark, …
