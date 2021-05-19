The EUR/USD pair has just climbed back above the 1.2200-level for the first time since the end of February as it continues to reverse losses from earlier this year. In light of the improving outlook …
EUR/USD to tackle the year high of 1.2349 as Europe plots path out of lockdown – MUFG
