Economists at Danske Bank keep theirr current forecast on EUR/USD unchanged at 1.05 in 12 months. They see policymakers increasingly committed to curtailing global inflation by tightening financial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to tank towards 1.05 amid rising recession risk – Danske Bank - April 20, 2022
- Rates Spark: Why the EUR bond sell-off is different - April 20, 2022
- EUR/USD: Still scope for extra decline – UOB - April 20, 2022