It is another busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, finalized German and Italian inflation figures for January will draw interest. Upward revisions to prelim figures would likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses likely below 1.0915 - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Threatening Support - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD falls on hopes of Hawkish US Fed Minutes - February 22, 2023