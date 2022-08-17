EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone

EUR/USD threatens the opening range for August as it trades to fresh weekly low (1.0122), and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0294) as it continues to fall back …
