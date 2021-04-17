A break above 1.20 could trigger a move to the 1.22 area, explained analysts at Rabobank. They expect over the months ahead the pair to trade in the range 1.17 to 1.20. “EUR/USD has trended higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD to trade mostly within 1.17 to 1.20 in the months ahead – Rabobank - April 17, 2021
- EUR/GBP Forecast: Euro Pound Exchange Rate At 0.91 By End-2021, 2022 Say RBC Capital Markets - April 17, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls won’t give up easily - April 17, 2021