EUR/USD to tumble towards parity and even below on a break below 2017 low at 1.0340 – BBH

EUR/USD remains heavy just above 1.04. Economists at BBH expect the pair to break below the January 2017 low near 1.0340 and move towards parity. “The end of QE June 9 and liftoff July 21 remain fully …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)