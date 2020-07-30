EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.18 after US GDP crashed by 32.9% annualized, better than expected, and continuing claims topped 17 million. Earlier, German GDP and inflation figures missed estimates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Supported - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD tops the post-Fed high of 1.1806 and is ready to extend gains - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD trims losses and approaches 1.1800 - July 30, 2020