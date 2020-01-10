EUR/USD: Traders await crucial US NFP release

EUR/USD market has turned indecisive, according to Thursday’s Doji candle. US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to show the economy added 164K jobs in December. An above-forecast US data could yield a …
