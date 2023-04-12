EUR/USD bulls eye the 1.1020s into the FOMC after US CPI. Bears eye a pull back into test 1.0970. EUR/USD reached 1.0999, the highest since February 2, and was last at 1.0995, up 0.79% on the day with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD traders getting set for FOMC minutes finale - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD accelerates gains and retargets 1.1000 post-US CPI - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Challenge of 1.1000 in the table ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes - April 12, 2023