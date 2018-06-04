As US traders returned to their desks this morning, the dominant theme was US dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index, which had rallied to above 95.00 to approach its highest level in over 10 months last week, was hit by a bout of selling in Asian and early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD traders watching last week’s high and low for guidance - June 4, 2018
- The EUR/USD Rebound as Momentum Turns Positive - June 4, 2018
- Dollar Attempts Recovery as EUR/USD Rally Fades Ahead of Italy Vote - June 4, 2018