EUR/USD trades below 200-HMA as Coronavirus grips Italy The selling interest around the single currency is looking to gather steam amid reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD trades below 200-HMA as Coronavirus grips Italy - February 24, 2020
- EUR/USD: Is This Short Term Correction or Fresh Increase? - February 24, 2020
- British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF - February 24, 2020