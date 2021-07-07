The US Dollar is strengthening across the board ahead of the FOMC minutes, due out in 2 hours from now. This situation has forced the EUR/USD below the 1.18 price mark, hitting 3-month lows. The FOMC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Trades Lower Ahead of FOMC Minutes as Dollar Strength Picks Up
The US Dollar is strengthening across the board ahead of the FOMC minutes, due out in 2 hours from now. This situation has forced the EUR/USD below the 1.18 price mark, hitting 3-month lows. The FOMC …