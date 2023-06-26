The EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and moves further away from over a one-week high – levels just below mid-1.0800s touched on Friday. Spot prices trade with a mild positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD trades with a mild positive bias just above 1.0900, lacks follow-through - June 25, 2023
- USD/MXN Price News: Mexican Peso pares the first weekly loss in five near 17.15, US inflation clues eyed - June 25, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 0.9000 as SNB’s Jordan signals more rate hikes - June 25, 2023