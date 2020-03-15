EUR/USD was in a wide range yesterday as the ECB conveyed its stance, ending the press conference a big figure down. Focus now turns to the fiscal side in both the US and Europe, according to analysts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Trading with a downside bias – Danske Bank - March 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The decline now looks to the 55-day SMA - March 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: EUR Breaks Down to Fill Gap - March 15, 2020