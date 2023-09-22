EUR/USD spends Friday trading into familiar territory. US PMIs kept the USD capped with a mixed print. USD on track to close out with weekly gains, but capped for the end of the week. The EUR/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD treading water near 1.0660, hanging near the top of the range - September 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US Dollar reaffirms its dominant role - September 22, 2023
- EUR likely to appreciate somewhat against the USD with a view to the end of the year – Commerzbank - September 22, 2023