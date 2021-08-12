EUR/USD struggles for clear direction despite bouncing off intraday low. Traders seek more clues to confirm US CPI-led support to Fed’s “transitory” inflation outlook. Covid woes prevail, Biden …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 as USD ignores firmer Treasury yields - August 12, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD Key support holds but dollar remains in demand - August 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Has Recovered Some Ground, But Further Gains Are Still Unclear - August 11, 2021