EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range after two-day downtrend. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. DXY shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery …
