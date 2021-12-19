EUR/USD Trembles Above Key Level

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 in November, its lowest level since March and below forecasts of 54.0. The EUR/USD pair pushed higher in …
