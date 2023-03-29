EUR/USD is easing below 1.0850 in the early European morning. Traders turn cautious, despite easing banking fears, as the focus shifts toward the euro area inflation data. The pair’s pullback could be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.0850 - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk flows to continue to support the Euro - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD: Triangle is completed, we are waiting for a drop in impulse - March 29, 2023