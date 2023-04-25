Technically, the EUR/USD pair failed to stay above the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) signaling exhausted buyers. Now, it could approach and reach the 1.0982 static support. The bias …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD tries to accumulate bullish energy [Video] - April 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Attention remains on the 2023 peak - April 25, 2023
- EUR/USD and EUR/GBP rise on hawkish ECB comments while AUD/USD slips - April 25, 2023