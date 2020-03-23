EUR/USD trims gains and returns to 1.0700

EUR/USD fades the earlier move to the 1.0770 region. Global sentiment remains focused on the COVID-19. Consumer Confidence in the euro area next on the docket. After climbing to the 1.0770 region …
