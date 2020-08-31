EUR/USD trims gains even as Asian stocks clock 29-month high

EUR/USD faces rejection at 1.1930 despite risk-on in Asian equities. Record bullish positioning makes the EUR vulnerable to sudden pullbacks. An above-forecast Germany preliminary CPI number is needed …
