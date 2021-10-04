EUR/USD trims last Friday’s losses, clings to 1.1600

Risk-on market sentiment fails to underpin the greenback. EUR/USD recovers from last week’s losses, trades above 1.1600. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped for the third consecutive month.
