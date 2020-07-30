EUR/USD is bouncing off daily lows and trades closer to 1.18. German flash CPI missed expectations for the month of July. US advanced GDP surprised to the upside in the second quarter. After bottoming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Supported - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD tops the post-Fed high of 1.1806 and is ready to extend gains - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD trims losses and approaches 1.1800 - July 30, 2020