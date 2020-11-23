EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1800 as the US dollar reverses sharply

EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit’s US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback. USD/JPY struggled to gain …
