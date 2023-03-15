US Dollar Index rises 1% even as US yields tumble. Risk-off sentiment dominates Wall Street opening, Dow Jones drops by more than 500 points. EUR/USD suffers worst day in months, tests crucial support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD tumbles to two-month lows, approaches 1.0500 - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sharp decline opens the door to extra losses near term - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD could suffer more losses toward 1.0500/50 – Scotiabank - March 15, 2023