Analysts at MUFG Bank, keep a trading idea of shorting the EUR/USD pair with a target at 1.1600 and a stop loss at 1.1950. They consider that the situation in Turkey and changing dynamics regarding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Turkey and changing COVID risks could trigger a deeper correction – MUFG - August 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls on pause, reluctant to give up - August 16, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Risk of a bearish extension once below 106.35 - August 16, 2020