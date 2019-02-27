EUR/USD gained bullish momentum recently and broke the 1.1360 resistance. USD/JPY is currently under pressure and upsides are likely to be capped near 110.70. Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/J…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Turned Bullish , USD/JPY Could Decline Further - February 27, 2019
- EUR/USD: US-DE yield differentials break lower, Weidmann speech and Eurozone sentiment indices eyed - February 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Vulnerable to France GDP, Italian Confidence Indicators? - February 27, 2019