EUR/USD has turned sideways above 1.0400 due to less trading activity amid Thanksgiving Day. Federal Reserve is set to ditch the 75 bps rate hike measure to safeguard the economy from financial risks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD turns dry above 1.0400 amid quiet market mood, Eurozone Gas price structure eyed - November 24, 2022
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.05 on German Stats and ECB Chatter - November 24, 2022
- Marel: New USD 300 million term loan - November 24, 2022