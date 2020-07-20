EUR/USD erases earlier gains and returns to the 1.1400 region. The greenback rebounds from daily lows and weighs on the pair. The EU Leaders Summit is expected to resume later in the session. After …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD turns negative and challenges 1.1400 on USD recovery - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Retreating from critical resistance area - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A Possible Bearish Start - July 20, 2020