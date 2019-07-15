EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1260 post-US data

EUR/USD gives away initial gains to the 1.1280 area. The greenback picked up pace although it remains sub-97.00. US Empire State index came in above estimates in July. After reaching tops near 1.1290 …
