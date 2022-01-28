After bottoming out inf the 1.1120 region, or new YTD lows, EUR/USD regains some composure and returns to the positive territory near 1.1160 at the end of the week. EUR/USD now reverses part of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1160 post US PCE - January 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weakness looks far from abated - January 28, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders can insure against a major EUR/USD break - January 28, 2022