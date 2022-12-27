The EUR/USD pair is showing signs of volatility contraction after wild moves recorded on Tuesday. The major currency pair is expected to remain sideways around 1.0640 amid an absence of a potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0640, following the footprints of lackluster US Dollar - December 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Volatility Rises Yet Next Direction Still Not Clear - December 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Sit Relatively Unchanged - December 27, 2022